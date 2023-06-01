Ordinals Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ordinals has a market cap of $177.66 million and approximately $54.65 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00031176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.9202193 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $33,903,036.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

