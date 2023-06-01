Oribel Capital Management LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.61. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.