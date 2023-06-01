Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. Gartner makes up about 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,639. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.88 and its 200-day moving average is $329.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,981 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

