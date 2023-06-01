ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IX shares. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,695. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

