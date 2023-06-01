Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Critical Contrast

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus target price of $2.56, indicating a potential upside of 862.77%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.04 -$555.16 million ($2.10) -0.13 Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 158.57

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxbridge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Oxbridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05% Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxbridge Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

