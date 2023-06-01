Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $465,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

