PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.5-105.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.61 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,187 shares of company stock worth $7,952,183. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

