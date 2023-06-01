Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.15

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 62368517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.