Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.15

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 62368517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.