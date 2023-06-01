Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Purchases Shares of 152,524 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. First Internet Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $204,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

INBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 27,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,804. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

