Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

