Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $40.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008093 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,027,753,063 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

