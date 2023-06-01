PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Stock Performance

Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. PCCW has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

