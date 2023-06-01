PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. PCCW has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.
PCCW Company Profile
