Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 189000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.