PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,470,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 369,505 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.