PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,470,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 369,505 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

