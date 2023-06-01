Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 27400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.14.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 48.92% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of C$48.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.278777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

