Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 27400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.14.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
