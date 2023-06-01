Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.12

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.