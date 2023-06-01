Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.
Phoenix Global Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.48.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
