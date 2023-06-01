Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.30. The company had a trading volume of 268,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

