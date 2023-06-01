Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $11.55 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Down 0.5 %

IT stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.28. 313,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock worth $4,130,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

