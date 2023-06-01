Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after buying an additional 206,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 2,049,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,761. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

