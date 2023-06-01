Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after acquiring an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 290,566 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $30,724,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.47. 488,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,232. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

