Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 29,879 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

IQV traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.85. 403,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,758. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

