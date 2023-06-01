Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 5,880 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.17. The stock had a trading volume of 256,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,565. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.77.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

