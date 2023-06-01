Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
