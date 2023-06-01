Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 1,610,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

