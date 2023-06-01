PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 0.9%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.11. 7,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.91% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

