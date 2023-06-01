Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 5,465 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,084 shares of company stock worth $47,689,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $20.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,385,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,714,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $984.00 billion, a PE ratio of 197.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

