Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of QSPT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,213 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

