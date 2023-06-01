Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

