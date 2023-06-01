Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Profile

ASML stock traded up $7.36 on Thursday, hitting $730.29. The company had a trading volume of 591,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,736. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.00. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

