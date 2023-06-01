Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.16. 558,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.84. The company has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

