Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,610,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. 524,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

