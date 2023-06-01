Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $512.11. 1,369,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,772. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

