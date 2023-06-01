Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 143,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 1,505,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,482. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

