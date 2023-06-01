Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $427.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

