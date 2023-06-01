Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 327,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $287.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

