Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $735.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $785.35 and its 200 day moving average is $757.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,608. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

