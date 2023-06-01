Pitcairn Co. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

PR stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

