Pitcairn Co. Has $450,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

