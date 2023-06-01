Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $24,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,469,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 92,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.