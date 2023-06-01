Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

