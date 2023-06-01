Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.