Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

