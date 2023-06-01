Pitcairn Co. Sells 34 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,321.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,473.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

