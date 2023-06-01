Pitcairn Co. Sells 7,115 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $25.02 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

