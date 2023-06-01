Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
