Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.68

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.68 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.67). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.64), with a volume of 835,056 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 175 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Foods

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £9,274.14 ($11,460.87). 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

