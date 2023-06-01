Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,317,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,340,688. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

