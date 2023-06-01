Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,135,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,103 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.57. 4,476,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

