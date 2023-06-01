ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.88

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.35, with a volume of 443422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

