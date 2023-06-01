PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5932 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of ADOOY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
See Also
