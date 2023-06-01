PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5932 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ADOOY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

